Lattice Semiconductor Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $22.6 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $50.6 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $31.4 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 34.7% to $124.1 million from $190.1 million last year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $22.6 Mln. vs. $50.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.16 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $124.1 Mln vs. $190.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $117-$137 mln

