Lattice Semiconductor Corp. Q1 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.02 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $14.79 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $30.75 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.7% to $120.15 million from $140.82 million last year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.22 - $0.26 Next quarter revenue guidance: $118.5 - $128.5 mln

