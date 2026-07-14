Lattice Semiconductor CEO Ford Tamer Sells Shares. What Does This Mean for Investors?

Key Points

The disposal involved 1,566 shares valued at ~$215,000 as of the July 10, 2026 transaction date.

The transaction reduced the insider's direct equity holdings by about 0.5% while leaving indirect holdings unchanged.

Ford Tamer maintains a substantial equity position, including ~317,000 shares held directly and 10,000 shares held indirectly through a trust.

10 stocks we like better than Lattice Semiconductor ›

Ford Tamer, President & CEO of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), reported the disposal of 1,566 shares of common stock at $137.44 per share on July 10, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing. This transaction was non-discretionary and executed to cover tax obligations associated with the vesting of restricted stock units.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$215,000 Shares sold 1,566 Post-transaction shares 327,243 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 317,243 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 10,000 Post-transaction value $44.98 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($137.44); post-transaction value based on July 10, 2026 market close ($137.44).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this equity disposal?

The transaction was a non-discretionary disposition of 1,566 shares retained by the issuer to satisfy tax withholding requirements triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units. This automatic execution is a standard component of executive compensation and does not represent a voluntary market trade or a shift in the insider's investment thesis.

The transaction was a non-discretionary disposition of 1,566 shares retained by the issuer to satisfy tax withholding requirements triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units. This automatic execution is a standard component of executive compensation and does not represent a voluntary market trade or a shift in the insider's investment thesis. What is the current scale of the insider's equity position in Lattice Semiconductor?

Following this transaction, Ford Tamer maintains an equity stake of ~317,000 direct shares and 10,000 indirect shares held in a trust. The combined position had a market value of $44.98 million as of the July 10, 2026 market close, representing approximately 0.24% of the company's outstanding shares.

Following this transaction, Ford Tamer maintains an equity stake of ~317,000 direct shares and 10,000 indirect shares held in a trust. The combined position had a market value of $44.98 million as of the July 10, 2026 market close, representing approximately 0.24% of the company's outstanding shares. How does this disposal fit into the insider's broader compensation context?

The withholding of these shares allows the executive to manage the tax liabilities of vested awards without initiating open-market sales. This mechanism preserves the majority of the vested equity, which has benefited from a 150% one-year total return as of the July 10, 2026 transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-13) $130.74 Market Capitalization $18.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $574.0 million Net Income (TTM) $19.9 million

Company Snapshot

Lattice Semiconductor designs and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and application-specific integrated circuits, including product families such as Certus-NX, ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink, which generate the company's primary revenue streams across global markets.

The company operates a fabless semiconductor business model, leveraging partnerships with foundries and distributors to manufacture and distribute its proprietary semiconductor solutions across Asia, Europe, and the Americas without maintaining internal fabrication facilities.

Lattice serves a diverse customer base spanning industrial automation, communications infrastructure, consumer electronics, and automotive applications, targeting original equipment manufacturers and system integrators that require programmable logic solutions.

Lattice Semiconductor, established in 1983 and headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, is a specialized semiconductor design company with approximately 1,174 employees focused on FPGA and programmable logic solutions. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with a one-year share price appreciation of 150.35%, reflecting strong investor confidence in its technology differentiation and market positioning. Lattice's competitive advantage derives from its specialized FPGA architectures optimized for power efficiency and cost-effectiveness, enabling the company to address emerging applications in edge computing, 5G infrastructure, and industrial IoT markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Normally, an investor doesn’t want to see a company’s CEO selling shares. But there are multiple reasons an insider may sell shares for reasons unrelated to the executive’s outlook for the share price. Lattice’s Tamer Ford’s sale is just one of those instances. The filing notes that the shares were sold solely to pay a tax bill incurred upon vesting Restricted Stock Units in Lattice, and no more than was needed to pay Uncle Sam was sold.

There is excellent reason to be bullish on Lattice. The company’s first-quarter sales rose 42% thanks to a surge in demand for its fabless chips from data center AI customers. About 62% of sales in the period came from such communications clients. There is strength in Lattice’s other operating segemnts too, albeit not as strong, with industrial and automotive end markets both buying 20% more from the company in Q1.

Without getting highly technical, Lattice’s products don’t compete with CPUs, GPUs, or other processors; instead, their FPGAs complement them and help them operate more efficiently, which means the company has plenty of opportunities to sell along the product cycle.

The business also recently acquired AMI, which specializes in gear that manages firmware. The combination should get Lattice to a $1 billion revenue run rate by the end of 2026. For the fiscal year 2026, Wall Street expects sales of $754 million and net income of $126 million, both up sharply from 2025.

Should you buy stock in Lattice Semiconductor right now?

Before you buy stock in Lattice Semiconductor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lattice Semiconductor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,249,202!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 14, 2026.

Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.