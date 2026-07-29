Lattice to Report Q2 Earnings: Can Strong Revenues Drive Growth?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.89%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.47% on average, beating estimates only once in the previous quarters.



The company is expected to record year-over-year revenue growth, supported by a favorable demand environment across its key end markets. Healthy customer demand and continued execution of its product strategy are expected to have aided its business performance.

Factors at Play

During the second quarter of 2026, Lattice is expected to have benefited from continued demand for its low-power FPGA portfolio, including the Nexus, Avant, Certus and LatticeECP families. Ongoing customer migration to these next-generation platforms, driven by their enhanced performance, power efficiency and connectivity features, is likely to have supported product sales during the quarter.



During the quarter under review, continued investments in AI servers and cloud infrastructure are expected to have remained a key growth driver for Lattice. Rising capital spending by hyperscale and enterprise customers is likely to have boosted demand for the company's platform management, secure boot, I/O expansion and system control solutions, contributing positively to quarterly revenues.



Lattice's Industrial and Embedded business is expected to have delivered a steady performance during the June quarter, supported by sustained demand from factory automation, robotics and embedded computing applications. Improving channel inventory conditions and broader customer spending trends across industrial markets are likely to have provided an additional tailwind to quarterly performance.



During the to-be-reported quarter, Lattice's expanding design-win pipeline, supported by continued investment in development tools, IP cores, reference designs and software platforms, is expected to have strengthened its product ecosystem. This is likely to have facilitated the transition of new designs into commercial deployments, helping maintain business momentum during the quarter.



For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $185.1 million, indicating an increase from $124 million recorded a year ago. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share, indicating an increase from 24 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Lattice for the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Lattice carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation price-eps-surprise | Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Sandisk Corporation SNDK has an Earnings ESP of +4.13% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. It is set to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 numbers on Aug 5.



The Earnings ESP for Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is +0.52%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 numbers on Aug 05.



The Earnings ESP for Arista Networks Inc ANET is +3.08%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 numbers on Aug 04.

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Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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