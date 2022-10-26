Lattice (LSCC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31.

For the third quarter, LSCC expects revenues between $161 million and $171 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $166.3 million, indicating growth of 26.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.

The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 44 cents, indicating a 57.1% rise from the previous-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 13.1%.

Key Factors to Note

Strong customer momentum on the back of a robust product portfolio is likely to have benefited Lattice Semiconductor’s performance in the third quarter.

Increasing investment in software portfolio to accelerate the customer adoption of Lattice Semiconductor’s products is likely to have benefited its performance in the to-be-reported-quarter.

LSCC is witnessing increasing sales of content per server owing to growing attach rate and rising ASPs. This is likely to have aided data center business in the underlined quarter.

Global deployments of 5G infrastructure and the growing production of customer systems for client computing are expected to have driven communications and computing market revenues in the quarter under review.

Lattice Semiconductor is gaining momentum in the industrial and automotive market on the back of its strength in consumer platforms. This is anticipated to have contributed well to the top line in the third quarter.

Growing adoption of Lattice Nexus platform across all market segments and a strong customer engagement for the Lattice Avant platform are expected to have remained a tailwind in the quarter under discussion.

During the third quarter, LSCC launched Lattice CertusPro-NX FPGAs, built on the Nexus platform and used for Automotive and extended temperature applications. The impact of the product launch is likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

However, supply-chain challenges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are likely to have continued impacting Lattice Semiconductor’s financial performance during the third quarter.

Softness in the consumer electronics end market, mounting expenses and the ongoing geopolitical tensions are expected to have hurt LSCC’s profitability in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Lattice this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Lattice has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

