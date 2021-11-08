Lattice (LSCC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 26.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $84.01 in the previous session. Lattice Semiconductor has gained 79% since the start of the year compared to the 28.9% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 32.6% return for the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 2, 2021, Lattice reported EPS of $0.28 versus consensus estimate of $0.24.

For the current fiscal year, Lattice is expected to post earnings of $1 per share on $507.6 million in revenues. This represents a 44.93% change in EPS on a 24.38% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.18 per share on $571.8 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 17.6% and 12.65%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Lattice may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Lattice has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 81.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 128X versus its peer group's average of 22X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 8.17. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Lattice currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Lattice meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Lattice shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does Lattice Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of Lattice have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also solid potential picks, including Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO), Diodes (DIOD), and Synaptics (SYNA), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 19% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for Lattice, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

