Latrobe Magnesium’s Resolutions Backed at AGM

November 19, 2024 — 09:51 pm EST

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (AU:LMG) has released an update.

Latrobe Magnesium Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully carried. The meeting, which involved a poll, saw significant support for the resolutions among shareholders. This outcome reflects a strong backing from investors, potentially influencing the company’s strategic direction positively.

