Latrobe Magnesium Secures $12.5M Tax Rebate

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (LMG) has announced the approval of a significant $12.5M research and development tax rebate by the Australian Tax Office for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. This approval, received on May 16, 2024, prompted the company to amend its tax return, which was processed swiftly, ensuring that LMG will receive the funds within the same week. The company confirms compliance with ASX Listing Rules, particularly Rule 3.1, regarding timely market disclosure after the tax return adjustments were accepted.

