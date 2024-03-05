Latoya Allison: Improving Early Years Education Provided to Young Children

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs, Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, and Changemakers who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Spiffy here! I’m back with the scoop on the entrepreneurial leaders of Planet Earth. As the only interplanetary journalist stationed on this blue planet, I’m thrilled to present this galactic exclusive with Latoya Allison, founder of Think Nursery. Let’s see what she is doing to make a positive impact in the world.

Spiffy: Welcome Latoya. Let’s jump right in. Can you tell me what challenge Think Nursery is addressing?

Latoya: Hey Spiffy, Thanks for having me! Think Nursery is a super cool, awesome, and easy-to-use online platform. Parents can search, compare, and book childcare services for their little ones with just a few clicks. But Spiffy that's not it, we're passionate about improving early years education provided to young children. We support some of the best nurseries and childcare providers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to make sure that the children they look after get the best possible care and education.

Spiffy: Wow! What motivates you to do it?

Latoya: Well Spiffy, my passion is to ensure every child gets the most out of their early years. With 18 years of experience in the world of early education, I've had the privilege of working with hundreds of children from diverse backgrounds and life situations. My motivation is the firm belief that every child deserves the best education. From birth to the age of seven, children absorb knowledge like a sponge. So it's vital to make these years count. Think Nursery is my way of ensuring that these critical years are filled with joy, learning, laughter, and the best care possible. I've seen how these formative years can shape a lifetime, and I'm committed to making it extraordinary for all the fantastic children out there.

Spiffy: That’s inspiring! What would you say is the impact of your work?

Latoya: At Think Nursery, our commitment goes beyond connecting parents with exceptional childcare services. We take pride in actively supporting childcare providers and empowering them to elevate the quality of services they offer to children and their families. Our team ensures that childcare providers receive the necessary resources and support to be the best. Through our collaborative approach, childcare providers can continually improve and, in turn, provide an enriched experience for the children and families under their care.

Spiffy: Tell me about a recent milestone/initiative by you or your org. What impact does that make?

Latoya: Think Nursery's most recent service launched was our Customer Experience Audit (CEA). Our audit report focuses on observing and enhancing a parent's journey when choosing a nursery from the first call until the follow-up call after the nursery visit. We're committed to ensuring that every interaction is seamless and leaves a positive impact. Spiffy, we also have some fantastic initiatives on our roadmap in the near future. Personally, I'm deeply invested in developing children's fine motor skills. In an era dominated by computers, I recognize the importance of providing fun opportunities for children to strengthen their little fingers, essential to getting them ready for drawing and writing. So. watch this space!

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Latoya—it’s been an honor!

Latoya Allison is the founder of Think Nursery. She is not only a black, female founder but also a dedicated mother who is extremely driven to achieving her goals. Having gained several years of experience in her field, she created a platform to enable her to share her skills, knowledge, and expertise with a larger group of people. Latoya loves to spend time with her family and friends, eating, dancing, or watching a movie. Her overall aim is to ensure children have the best start in life and she will work towards this one step at a time. (First published on the Ladderworks website on March 7, 2024.)

© 2024 Ladderworks LLC. Edited by Sujit Kunte. (First published on the Ladderworks website on March 7, 2024.)

