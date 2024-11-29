News & Insights

Latitude 66 Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:LAT) has released an update.

Latitude 66 Limited announced that all resolutions from its recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Toby Wellman. The company also secured approval for an additional 10% placement capacity, indicating positive shareholder support for future growth initiatives.

