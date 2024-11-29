Latitude 66 Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:LAT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Latitude 66 Limited announced that all resolutions from its recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Toby Wellman. The company also secured approval for an additional 10% placement capacity, indicating positive shareholder support for future growth initiatives.

For further insights into AU:LAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.