Latitude 66 Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:LAT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Latitude 66 Limited announced that all resolutions from its recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Toby Wellman. The company also secured approval for an additional 10% placement capacity, indicating positive shareholder support for future growth initiatives.
For further insights into AU:LAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.