Latitude 66 Limited Updates Securities Quotation

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:LAT) has released an update.

Latitude 66 Limited announced the cancellation of its previous securities quotation application due to necessary amendments. This update reflects a change from their announcement made on November 15, 2024, highlighting the importance of accurate securities information. Investors should stay informed on potential future developments from the company.

