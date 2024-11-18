Latitude 66 Limited Cancels Previous Securities Announcement

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:LAT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Latitude 66 Limited has issued a cancellation of its previous securities quotation announcement due to incorrect information. Investors should note this correction as it may impact investment decisions and company valuation. Staying informed about such updates is crucial for those tracking market developments.

For further insights into AU:LAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.