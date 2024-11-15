News & Insights

Latitude 66 Limited Announces New Share Issuance

November 15, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:LAT) has released an update.

Latitude 66 Limited has announced the issuance of 784,632 fully paid ordinary shares, which will be escrowed until November 2025. This move marks a significant step for the company as it seeks to enhance its financial standing and attract investor interest in the competitive stock market. Investors looking for promising opportunities in the securities market may find this development worth noting.

