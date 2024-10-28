News & Insights

Latin Resources Taps into Brazil’s Mining Powerhouse

October 28, 2024 — 10:58 pm EDT

Latin Resources Limited (AU:LRS) has released an update.

Latin Resources Limited highlights its strategic operations in Minas Gerais, Brazil, an excellent mining jurisdiction backed by a robust hydroelectric grid. The region benefits from Brazil’s largest bulk export facility, Ilhéus Port, and extensive infrastructure that includes sealed roads and industrial corridors. This positions Latin Resources favorably for efficient and sustainable operations in one of Brazil’s most economically significant areas.

