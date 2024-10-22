Latin Resources Gains Deutsche Bank as Key Shareholder

Latin Resources Limited (AU:LRS) has released an update.

Deutsche Bank Group has become a substantial shareholder in Latin Resources Limited, acquiring a significant 5.76% voting power through DWS Investment GmbH. This move involves a strategic interest in 161,324,069 ordinary shares, marking a notable development for investors tracking the company’s market dynamics.

