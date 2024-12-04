Latin Resources Clears Hurdle in Pilbara Minerals Deal

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Latin Resources Limited has announced that a key condition has been satisfied for Pilbara Minerals Limited’s proposed acquisition of the company through a scheme of arrangement. The Brazilian National Mining Agency has approved Latin Resources’ plan for lithium exploitation, but the deal still requires shareholder and court approval. Investors are encouraged to participate in upcoming meetings to vote on the scheme.

