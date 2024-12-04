Latin Resources Announces Key Approval for Acquisition

Latin Resources Limited (AU:LRS) has released an update.

Latin Resources Limited has received approval from the Brazilian National Mining Agency for its Integrated Plan of Economic Development, a key condition for its acquisition by Pilbara Minerals. The acquisition, which involves a scheme of arrangement for both shares and options, still requires shareholder and court approval. The vote on the acquisition will take place on January 16, 2025, and shareholders are encouraged to participate.

