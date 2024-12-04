News & Insights

Stocks

Latin Resources Announces Key Approval for Acquisition

December 04, 2024 — 07:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Latin Resources Limited (AU:LRS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Latin Resources Limited has received approval from the Brazilian National Mining Agency for its Integrated Plan of Economic Development, a key condition for its acquisition by Pilbara Minerals. The acquisition, which involves a scheme of arrangement for both shares and options, still requires shareholder and court approval. The vote on the acquisition will take place on January 16, 2025, and shareholders are encouraged to participate.

For further insights into AU:LRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LRSRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.