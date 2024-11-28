Latin Resources’ Acquisition and Demerger Plans Unveiled

Latin Resources Limited (AU:LRS) has released an update.

Latin Resources Limited has announced that the Supreme Court of Western Australia approved the convening of scheme meetings for shareholders and option holders to vote on Pilbara Minerals’ proposal to acquire the company. Additionally, a demerger is planned for non-core assets, creating ESG Minerals Limited. These developments are pivotal for investors looking at the strategic direction and potential growth of Latin Resources.

