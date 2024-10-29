News & Insights

Latin Resources Acquired by Pilbara Minerals

October 29, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Latin Resources Limited (AU:LRS) has released an update.

Latin Resources Limited is set for a significant shift as Pilbara Minerals plans to acquire all of its issued securities, offering Latin shareholders a 57% premium on their shares. This move highlights the potential of Latin’s Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil, one of the largest undeveloped lithium deposits globally. With ongoing project development and a loan facility secured from Pilbara Minerals, Latin Resources is poised for growth and value creation.

