Latin Metals Secures Permit for Esperanza Exploration

October 21, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

Latin Metals (TSE:LMS) has released an update.

Latin Metals has secured a crucial permit to start exploration at the Esperanza copper-gold project in Argentina, paving the way for Moxico Resources to conduct extensive drilling and surveys. This development is expected to unlock significant mineral potential and boost shareholder value as the project progresses.

