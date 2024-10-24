Latin Metals Expands Team with Strategic Appointment

Latin Metals (TSE:LMS) has released an update.

Latin Metals has appointed Terri Anne Welyki as an advisor to enhance its capital markets and marketing efforts, positioning the company for significant growth. With extensive experience in the mining industry, Welyki is expected to aid Latin Metals in transitioning from a project generator to a royalty company.

