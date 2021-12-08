Latin America's Nubank prices shares at $9 each in IPO -source

Adds source, details

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Latin American fintech Nubank priced its class A shares on Wednesday at $9 each, in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, a source familiar with the matter said.

Founded only eight years ago to offer consumers a purple no fee credit card, Nubank has 48 million clients in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

Nubank, which will debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, declined to comment on the matter.

The IPO's success is being closely watched as an indicator of investors' appetite for fintech startups, especially in emerging markets. A successful debut could pave the way for numerous other startups, especially from Latin America, to go public, while a weak reception could prompt many to delay their plans.

Last week, Nubank decided to slash its IPO valuation by 20% after facing weak demand from investors wary of unprofitable banking fintechs.

Besides trimming its valuation, Nubank also gathered some anchor investors with appetite to acquire at least $1.3 billion in shares, including existing investors such as Sequoia and Tiger Global Management and new ones, such as SoftBank Latin America Funds.

Nubank's IPO also underscores how fintechs are taking on brick-and-mortar banks in the highly-concentrated Latin American banking scene.

Backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N, China's Tencent Holdings 07700.HK, Sequoia Capital, among others, Nubank plans to use the proceeds as working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures and also in M&As.

The bank's CEO and founder David Velez, a Stanford-educated Colombian, decided to venture into financial products in Latin America after he struggled with bureaucracy to open a checking account in Brazil.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and NuInvest managed the offering as global coordinators.

