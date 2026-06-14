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Latin America's Fintech and Consumer Boom: A High-Risk, High-Reward Opportunity

June 14, 2026 — 05:36 pm EDT

Written by Motley Fool YouTube for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Latin America’s low digital and fintech penetration could fuel long-term growth for select stocks.

  • Names like DLocal, BBB Foods, and Nu Holdings show how to tap this risky, but promising, region.

  • 10 stocks we like better than DLocal ›

Latin America's digital and consumer landscapes may offer powerful long-term growth, especially in fintech and retail, but with elevated political and macro risk. Watch the video below to see how investors might tap this volatile, opportunity-rich region.

*This video was published on Jun. 12, 2026.

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Danny Vena, CPA has positions in MercadoLibre. Karl Thiel has positions in MercadoLibre. Rick Munarriz has positions in DLocal, MercadoLibre, and Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BBB Foods, MercadoLibre, and Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends DLocal and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $7 calls on DLocal and short January 2027 $10 calls on DLocal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

DLO
MELI
NU
TBBB

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