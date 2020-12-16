Latin America's economy will return to growth in 2021 - ECLAC

Adds details of the report

SANTIAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The economy of Latin America will return to growth in 2021 after a deep recession driven by the coronavirus pandemic this year, the U.N. economic commission for the region said on Wednesday.

The economy of the region will grow 3.7% in 2021, after a 7.7% contraction this year, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said. A previous report in July projected a deeper 2020 contraction of 9.1%.

"It is the biggest contraction since records began in 1900. GDP is falling in practically every country," said the report, which predicted that it would take years to return to the level of economic activity seen before the crisis.

Regional exports - dependent on shipments of raw materials - will shrink by 13% this year, with the volume of imports tumbling 14%, the highest since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, the report forecast.

Even before the pandemic, Latin America posted growth of 0.3% on average in the six years to 2019. The report said next year's rebound would only go some way to mitigating the impact of the record contraction.

Unemployment is expected to climb to around 10.7%, the report said, with many people dropping out of the workforce and poverty rising sharply.

"The scars left by the greatest crisis in decades, with an increase in unemployment and poverty levels, as well as inequality, could intensify latent social tensions with consequences for the recovery of economic activity in countries," the report warned.

Both the global and regional recovery will be tied to the availability of a vaccine against the virus, the report said.

Worsening global financial conditions and any premature withdrawal of monetary and fiscal stimulus, both in large developed economies and at the local level, also pose risks to the Latin American economy, it added.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel, Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((frank.daniel@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7137; Reuters Messaging: frank.daniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.