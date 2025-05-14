Latin America's Biggest E-Commerce Platform Is Growing Fast and Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

A company named MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is the largest e-commerce platform in Latin America, doing business in major economies such as Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. But it's far more than just an e-commerce company. It's an interesting combination of business segments and these parts work together to form a powerful growth engine.

In 2024, MercadoLibre grew its total net revenue by a little more than 37% to $20.8 billion. Growth at this scale is impressive. And the company also did it in style, with a strong $2.6 billion in income from operations.

MercadoLibre is already the biggest player in its market and growth was superb in 2024. It's already achieved so much that a slower start to 2025 wouldn't have been surprising. But that's not what's happening. In the first quarter of 2025, it grew quarterly net revenues by another 37% year over year. And its Q1 operating margin came in at 12.9%, an improvement from the prior-year period.

This profitable growth is a big reason MercadoLibre stock is up nearly 1,600% over the last 10 years. But the good news for investors is that the company still has a big opportunity over the next decade as well.

What's going right for MercadoLibre

I would say that the two main components of MercadoLibre's business are its e-commerce platform and its financial technology (fintech) services. On its e-commerce platform, the company does sell some products to consumers but facilitating third-party sales is the bigger part of the business.

On the fintech side of the business, MercadoLibre has ways for consumers and businesses to deposit cash into a digital account, withdraw cash, send and receive payments, and utilize various credit products.

It's easy to see how these work together. People need a digital payment system to use e-commerce. And growth in one naturally leads to growth in the other. But these are distinct ecosystems that each have their own ancillary opportunities as well, which is like gas in MercadoLibre's growth engine.

How MercadoLibre is growing is important. It starts with users. For e-commerce, the company had nearly 67 million active buyers in Q1, which was a 25% year-over-year jump. Similarly, monthly active fintech users were up 31% to over 64 million. Businesses that are attracting new users, as MercadoLibre is, are doing something right.

Moreover, MercadoLibre isn't attracting casual users. For evidence, investors should consider that the e-commerce platform saw a 28% jump in items sold in Q1, which outpaced buyer growth. Likewise, payment volume was up 43% year over year and up 72% when adjusted for currency fluctuations. Other fintech performance metrics were up even more than this.

Why MercadoLibre stock could climb further

I don't believe that an analysis of MercadoLibre needs to be overly complicated. The company has seized its growth opportunities in the past. Therefore, it's reasonable to assume that the company will capitalize on what's right in front of it.

For starters, MercadoLibre estimates that, even though it's the largest player in its region, it only has 5% market share. This alone suggests it has more to grow. Consider that, according to the company, 85% of retail spend takes place in physical stores, not online. With metrics such as these, it's not unreasonable to hope that it can double its e-commerce business within the next few years.

This will support MercadoLibre's blooming advertising business. With a huge user base and large digital presence, many advertisers want to leverage this platform to stimulate sales. It didn't break out the number. But management said that Q1 advertising revenue was up 50% year over year. As more people use MercadoLibre's services in coming years, expect advertising revenue to keep soaring.

MercadoLibre is looking to leverage its first-party consumer data and its relationships with advertisers in more creative ways as well. In Q1, it launched a free ad-supported streaming channel on smart TVs. As management notes, most people in Latin America don't pay for a streaming service. Launching a channel with free content is just another way to generate ad revenue, doing more with what it already has.

I could offer more avenues of growth for MercadoLibre. But suffice it to say that the company isn't out of ideas about how to expand its top line.

I'm confident that MercadoLibre is growing the right way and has a long runway ahead. In the coming years, this company will likely become much bigger and generate higher profits. As of this writing, the stock is trading at an all-time high. But it's still capable of much higher highs over the long haul.

