Latin Americans seek more time to join COVAX vaccine facility

Anthony Boadle Reuters
Published
BRASILIA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Several Latin American countries have informed the World Health Organization (WHO) they intend to request more time to sign up for its global COVID-19 vaccine facility known as COVAX, an official at the WHO's regional branch said on Thursday.

Countries have until midnight on Friday to formalize legally-binding commitments to COVAX, a mechanism for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of eventual vaccines. The requests for an extension to the deadline will be sent directly to the GAVI Alliance, the COVAX secretariat, the official at the Pan-American Health Organization said.

A representative for GAVI said by email that details of which nations joined COVAX will only be made public after the deadline.

