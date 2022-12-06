Latin American government debt resilient to outside pressures - Fitch

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The sovereign debt of Latin American governments offers some resiliency relative to external challenges expected next year, even as the global economy is seen slowing down, a major credit rating agency said on Tuesday.

In a research note, Fitch Ratings noted that aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, followed by many Latin American central banks, will likely help tame high inflation across the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking region.

"Better-than-expected fiscal performance in 2022 will help Latin American sovereigns navigate increasingly adverse international conditions next year," Fitch wrote in its note.

One of the big three credit rating agencies, Fitch argued that the possibility of a "mild" recession in the United States would negatively impact Mexico, plus some countries in Central America and the Caribbean. The expected impact is due to deep trade and financial ties with the behemoth U.S. economy, plus hefty remittances sent back home by those nations' migrants.

China's slowing economy is seen weighing on the countries of South America, according to Fitch, which depend heavily on commodity exports to the Asian giant, especially grains and metals.

Fitch also highlighted the risk of what it described as "microeconomic intervention" by some of the region's center-left and leftist political parties, which have been on a winning streak in recent years, pointing to Mexico as an example.

The agency added that economic and other spending policies in Chile and Colombia, where the left came to power in elections earlier this year, also stoke uncertainty, similar to Argentina, where doubts over policy adjustments ahead of next year's elections prevail.

(Reporting by Marion Giraldo; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Lisa Shumaker)

