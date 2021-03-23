Latin American development bank CAF's president to step down in April

World Markets
The president of Latin American development bank CAF will leave his post in April, a year before the official end of his term, the regional lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

Luis Carranza has served four years as president of the bank, which is headquartered in Caracas.

He said that under his leadership, CAF carried out a restructuring plan that helped cut costs so that the bank could focus on financing schools, water service and roads.

"A restructuring plan was carried out at the organization that allowed us to reach these goals and objectives," Carranza said in the statement.

It was not immediately evident why he was leaving early.

During the pandemic, the bank has authorized some $14 billion to support countries in coping with the pandemic.

