World Markets

Latin American, Caribbean economies to grow 1.2% in 2023 -ECLAC

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

April 20, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, April 20 (Reuters) - Economies in Latin America and the Caribbean are expected to post a combined growth of 1.2% in 2023, the United Nations economic commission for the region (ECLAC) said on Thursday, slightly reducing its previous forecast of 1.3%.

The region's economies, ECLAC said in a statement, face a complex external scenario this year, marked by weak growth in economic activity and global trade, while interest rates should remain at high levels despite slowing inflation.

Brazil, Latin America's top economy, will likely grow 0.8% this year, the commission said, while No. 2 economy Mexico is seen expanding 1.5%.

Gross domestic product is seen slipping in Chile and Argentina by 0.3% and 2%, respectively.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.