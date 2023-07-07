Latin American banks able to face tricky economic environment - Fitch executive

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, July 7 (Reuters) - Latin American banks have levels of solvency that allow them to manage high interest rates and an economic slowdown that will likely last until 2024, a senior Fitch executive told Reuters, adding that concerns will chiefly fall on deteriorating loan portfolios.

Latin American banks have shown high resilience in the face of shocks over the last three years, including the pandemic, the impact of the war in Ukraine, and high inflation, according to the ratings agency.

These factors have caused bank margins to narrow, making it more difficult for smaller banks to grant loans, as well as hitting bank profits.

"The average bank is in good condition to continue facing these challenges," Alejandro Garcia, head of Fitch's Latin America financial institutions group, told Reuters in a phone interview from New York.

Banks face more benign conditions in Mexico, Brazil, Panama and Chile, Garcia said on Thursday, citing those countries' expected better economic performances, adding that conditions were less favorable in Colombia, Peru and Argentina, which are also affected by political uncertainty.

While Garcia highlighted Latin American banks' stable financing and credit - especially regarding solvency - as well as their funding and liquidity profile, he warned of deteriorating loan portfolios, where defaults are increasing.

"The name of the game for this year and possibly part of the next is to see how the deterioration of (loan) portfolios plays out, and how the environment of greater political uncertainty and less economic dynamism also affects the potential decrease in loans granted by banks," he said.

"That has an effect on profitability; there is less growth in loans, there are more expenses in provisions, and bank margins in the segment will narrow," he added.

The economic slowdown could see changes to traditional banking, and challenger fintech banks could gain more market share, Garcia said.

"There's always some room for consolidation, whether it's through acquisitions or regulatory interventions," he said. "It's hard to know which phenomenon is going to dominate ... there is certainly room for both to continue to evolve in their respective directions."

