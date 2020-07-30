US Markets

Latin American and Caribbean economy set to shrink over 9% this year -ECLAC

Gabriela Donoso Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - The economy of Latin America and the Caribbean could contract 9.1% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with unemployment and poverty also on the rise, the United Nations Economic Commission for the region (ECLAC) said on Thursday.

The number of unemployed people in the region is expected to increase to 44 million from 18 million last year, while poverty is forecast to climb 7 percentage points, encompassing an additional 45 million people.

