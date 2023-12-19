News & Insights

US Markets

Latin America unemployment near decade low in 2023, may reverse next year, UN labor agency says

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

December 19, 2023 — 11:35 am EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

By Marco Aquino

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Unemployment in Latin America and the Caribbean fell in 2023 to its lowest level since 2014, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said on Tuesday, but an expected economic slowdown in 2024 could reverse recent post-pandemic gains.

In a new report, the ILO sees unemployment in 2023 at 6.3%, below last year's 7.2% and a major rebound from the 10.6% unemployment rate in 2020, when COVID-19 lockdowns left millions without jobs.

Regional joblessness was the lowest since 2014, when unemployment was at 6.0%, according to past ILO reports.

The UN agency said the average unemployment rate in this year's first three quarters was 6.5%. "By including the seasonal effects of the regional labor market," the unemployment rate through 2023 is estimated to be 6.3%, it said.

An economic slowdown in the coming year could spike unemployment, the ILO cautioned, citing forecasts from the International Monetary Fund and the UN's Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) that see growth waning.

ECLAC sees the region's economies growing just 1.9% next year, below the 2.2% growth forecast for 2023.

"This would mark a second consecutive year of sluggish economic activity for Latin America and the Caribbean, which would resemble the situation that the region experienced in the years prior to the pandemic," the ILO report said.

In this context, "it is likely" that the regional unemployment rate for 2024 will tick up to between 6.5% and 6.8%, the report said.

If such a slowdown is accompanied by lower inflation, job growth may still continue, the ILO said, a scenario that would favor creation of informal jobs lacking the benefits of formal employment.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.