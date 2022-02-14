Latin America oil company Vista reports a 42% increase in total proven reserves

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Latin American oil company Vista VIST.BAincreased its proven reserves by 42% and lifted production by 46% in 2021, helping consolidate its profitability in Argentina's Patagonian Vaca Muerta shale fields.

Argentina's third largest oil producer and second largest shale oil operator said its total reserves were 181.6 million barrels of oil at Dec. 31.

"This is an outstanding achievement by our operating team as we continue to prove the quality of our 'acreage' in Vaca Muerta and our ability to organically generate profitable growth," Vista President and CEO Miguel Galuccio said in a statement.

Galuccio added that "by continuing to invest in the Bajada del Palo Oeste (area), we expect to continue to add to our deep inventory of new well locations to our proved reserve base.

Vista's reserve replacement ratio was 447%. The company's core business is located in Vaca Muerta, in Argentina's Neuquén province, which is estimated to be the world's fourth largest shale oil reserve and the second largest unconventional gas reserve.

Vista recently said it will invest $2.3 billion from 2022 to 2026 in the area to double its production and increase exports.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola Writing by Carolina Pulice, Editing by Manuel Farías and Jane Wardell)

((carolina.pulice@tr.com))

