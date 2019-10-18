IPOs
Latin America-focused SPAC Union Acquisition II prices $175 million IPO at $10

Union Acquisition II, a blank check company targeting businesses in Latin America, raised $175 million by offering 17.5 million units at $10 to command a market value of $219 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

Union Acquisition II plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LATNU. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as a lead manager on the deal.

