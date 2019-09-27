Latin America-focused SPAC Union Acquisition files for $175 million IPO

Union Acquisition, a blank-check company targeting businesses in Latin America, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $175 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $175 million by offering 17.5 million units at a price of $10. At $10, Union Acquisition would command a market value of $219 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.



Union Acquisition was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LATNU. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



