DILA Capital Acquisition, a blank check company formed by DILA Capital targeting tech-enabled sectors in Latin America, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $50 million in an initial public offering.



The Miami, FL-based company plans to raise $50 million by offering 5 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one whole warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, DILA Capital Acquisition will command a market value of $65 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Eduardo Clave and COO Alejandro Diez Barroso, who jointly co-founded DILA Capital in 2013 and serves as its Managing Partners. DILA Capital Acquisition intends to focus on companies operating in select fast growing, technology-enabled sectors that are disrupting traditional markets in Latin America.



DILA Capital Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DILAU. It filed confidentially on February 8, 2021. EarlyBirdCapital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Latin America-focused SPAC DILA Capital Acquisition files for a $50 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



