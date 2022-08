Latin America and Caribbean economies seen growing 2.7% in 2022 -ECLAC

SANTIAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The economies of Latin America and the Caribbean are seen growing 2.7% in 2022, the United Nations' Economic Commission for the region (ECLAC) said on Tuesday, boosted by private consumption and above the previous forecast of 1.8%.

The region saw 6.5% growth in 2021.

ECLAC said in a report that growth in the region had been affected by the war in Ukraine and inflationary pressures, along with a drop in foreign investment.

"Although some countries in the region, mainly the net exporters of energy, have benefited from the high price of these products in the international markets, in most countries there are falls in terms of trade, along with a slowdown in exports," ECLAC said.

