Latham, Kirkland among top M&A legal advisers amid deal slowdown

By Sara Merken

(Reuters) - Law firms faced a cooler market for mergers and acquisitions work in the first six months of 2023, when global M&A activity shrank to $1.3 trillion in the slowest first-half deal making period since 2020, according to new data from Refinitiv.

The total value of global M&A deals dropped 37% compared to the first half of 2022, according to Refinitiv.

Latham & Watkins took the top spot in Refinitiv's principal adviser ranking by value of global announced deals, moving up from a third-place ranking for the same period last year. The Los Angeles-founded firm worked on about $173.5 billion worth of deals through the end of June.

Latham was the principal adviser on 238 announced deals, ranking fifth based on number of transactions. Goodwin Procter held the top spot by that measure, serving as principal adviser on 396 deals worth about $46.7 billion.

While the year-over-year comparisons are "dramatic" after a stronger first half of 2022, the second quarter of 2023 showed signs of a possible "leveling out," said Matt Toole, director of deals intelligence at Refinitiv.

Second quarter activity increased 33% compared to the first quarter of the year, the report said.

While second quarter M&A activity was still down compared to last year, investment bankers and lawyers have expressed optimism that the stock market's recovery will gradually restore chief executives' deal-making confidence.

Some law firms have navigated declining demand for legal services by laying off lawyers or staff since late last year, as deal work slowed amid high interest rates and inflation. Several technology-focused law firms have also deferred the start dates for their incoming classes of first-year associates from the upcoming fall until January.

Kirkland & Ellis moved to the number-two spot for principal advisers on global announced deals by value, up from number four during the first half of last year. The Chicago-founded firm acted as principal adviser on 299 deals, worth about $158.2 billion during the first half of 2023.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, Sullivan & Cromwell and Davis Polk & Wardwell rounded out the top five ranked firms by deal value, each moving up from lower in the rankings last year.

Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz fell to sixth place by deal value from number two for the first half of last year. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, which ranked number one in the first half of 2022 by deal value, fell to number 11 in the latest rankings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.