Latham Group price target raised to $7.70 from $7 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Latham Group (SWIM) to $7.70 from $7 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after having attended a tour of one of Latham’s nine North America fiberglass facilities serving the Southeast. The presentation provided additional granular category details and a medium-term outlook, while the plant tour highlighted Latham’s “unmatched” capabilities and scale, enabling the ability to profitability drive increased fiberglass penetration, the analyst tells investors.
