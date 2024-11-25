News & Insights

Stocks
SWIM

Latham Group price target raised to $7.70 from $7 at Stifel

November 25, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Latham Group (SWIM) to $7.70 from $7 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after having attended a tour of one of Latham’s nine North America fiberglass facilities serving the Southeast. The presentation provided additional granular category details and a medium-term outlook, while the plant tour highlighted Latham’s “unmatched” capabilities and scale, enabling the ability to profitability drive increased fiberglass penetration, the analyst tells investors.

