Latham Group, Inc. Scheduling Financial Results Release for Q4 and Full Year 2024 on March 4, 2025

$SWIM Insider Trading Activity

$SWIM insiders have traded $SWIM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT MICHAEL RAJESKI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 81,042 shares for an estimated $555,006 .

. OLIVER C. GLOE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $51,570 and 1 sale selling 10,216 shares for an estimated $65,791 .

and 1 sale selling 10,216 shares for an estimated . SANJEEV BAHL (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 11,750 shares for an estimated $69,376

SURAJ KUNCHALA (VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER) sold 10,139 shares for an estimated $51,336

PATRICK M SHELLER (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold 3,942 shares for an estimated $20,025

$SWIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $SWIM stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LATHAM, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, after the close of the U.S. market. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.





We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call by visiting



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10196153/fe5604d9c7



. Callers who pre-register will be sent a confirmation email including a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To ensure you are connected for the full call, please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.





A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at



https://ir.lathampool.com/



under "Events & Presentations."





Those without internet access, or unable to pre-register, may dial in by calling:







PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN (TOLL-FREE):



1-833-953-2435







PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN:



1-412-317-5764





For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, through March 4, 2026, on the Company's investor relations website under "Events & Presentations."







About Latham Group, Inc.







Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,850 employees across 30 locations.







Contact:







Lynn Morgen





Casey Kotary





ADVIS



IR



Y Partners







lathamir@advisiry.com







212-750-5800



