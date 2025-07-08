Latham Group, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Latham Group, Inc. will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Latham Group, Inc., the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 5, 2025, after the U.S. market closes. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on the same day, and participants are encouraged to pre-register for the call via a provided link. For those unable to pre-register, dial-in options are available, and a live audio webcast will also be accessible online. An archived version of the call will be available for one year on the company’s investor relations page.

Latham Group, Inc. is set to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, providing transparency and insight into its financial performance.

The scheduled conference call allows investors and analysts to engage directly with the company's leadership, fostering open communication and investor relations.

The accessibility of both live and archived webcasts ensures that a broad audience can stay informed about the company's performance and strategic direction.

Announcement of upcoming financial results could indicate that the company is preparing to address potentially disappointing performance or outcomes from the second quarter of 2025.

The requirement for participants to pre-register for the conference call might indicate an expectation of high interest or concern among investors.

When will Latham Group release its financial results for Q2 2025?

Latham Group will release its financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, after the U.S. market closes.

What time is the conference call for Latham Group's Q2 results?

The conference call is scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern Time on August 5, 2025.

How can I pre-register for the Latham Group conference call?

You can pre-register by visiting https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200524/ff5d39fb98 anytime, even after the call starts.

Where can I find the live webcast of the conference call?

The live audio webcast will be available on Latham's investor relations website at https://ir.lathampool.com/ under “Events & Presentations.”

What if I miss the live call? Will there be a recording?

An archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call, accessible until August 5, 2026.

$SWIM Insider Trading Activity

$SWIM insiders have traded $SWIM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL PARTNERS IV, L.P. WYNNCHURCH sold 3,494,750 shares for an estimated $22,855,665

PARTNERS EXECUTIVE IV, L.P. WC sold 105,250 shares for an estimated $688,335

JAMES E CLINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $299,708 .

. OLIVER C. GLOE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 13,500 shares for an estimated $82,350

$SWIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $SWIM stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SWIM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SWIM in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/08/2025

LATHAM, N.Y., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, after the close of the U.S. market. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.





We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call by visiting



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200524/ff5d39fb98



. Callers who pre-register will be sent a confirmation e-mail including a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To ensure you are connected for the full call, please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.





A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at



https://ir.lathampool.com/



under “Events & Presentations.”





Those without internet access, or unable to pre-register, may dial in by calling:







PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN (TOLL-FREE):



1-833-953-2435







PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN:



1-412-317-5764





For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, through August 5, 2026, on the Company’s investor relations website under “Events & Presentations.”







About Latham Group, Inc.







Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,850 employees across 30 locations.







