Latham Group, Inc. Management to Attend Multiple Investor Conferences in June 2025

Latham Group, Inc. announces participation in investor conferences across multiple cities from June 3-5, 2025.

Latham Group, Inc. has announced its participation in several investor conferences in early June 2025. On June 3, CEO Scott Rajeski and CFO Oliver Gloe will meet with investors at the Stifel 2025 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston. The following day, Rajeski and VP Chris Daley will engage in a fireside chat at the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, where they will also host additional investor meetings. Finally, on June 5, CFO Gloe, along with Joshua Rickaby, will present at the William Blair’s 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago. Interested investors can access live webcasts and presentations through Latham's investor relations website. Latham Group is the largest designer and manufacturer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, with a workforce of approximately 1,850 employees across around 30 locations.

Potential Positives

Latham Group is participating in multiple high-profile investor conferences, indicating strong investor relations and a commitment to transparency.

The attendance of key executives, including the CEO and CFO, at these conferences demonstrates leadership engagement and enhances investor confidence.

Latham Group's live webcast and archived presentation access allows for broader investor engagement and increases transparency.

Potential Negatives

Management appears to be preoccupied with investor events, potentially diverting focus from operational challenges or market performance.



The lack of specific updates on company performance or strategy in the release may suggest continued uncertainty or lack of direction.



Frequent management appearances at investor conferences could indicate a need to reassure investors, which might be perceived as a sign of underlying issues within the company.

FAQ

What conferences is Latham Group attending?

Latham Group will attend the Stifel, Baird, and William Blair investor conferences in June 2025.

Who from Latham Group will speak at these events?

Scott Rajeski, Oliver Gloe, Chris Daley, and Joshua Rickaby will represent Latham Group at the conferences.

How can I access the presentations from the investor conferences?

Live webcasts and archived replays will be available on Latham's investor relations website under “Events & Presentations.”

When is Latham Group's presentation at the William Blair conference?

Latham Group's presentation at the William Blair conference is scheduled for June 5, 2025, at 8:40am CT.

Where is Latham Group located?

Latham Group is headquartered in Latham, NY, and operates across North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SWIM Insider Trading Activity

$SWIM insiders have traded $SWIM stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL PARTNERS IV, L.P. WYNNCHURCH sold 3,494,750 shares for an estimated $22,855,665

PARTNERS EXECUTIVE IV, L.P. WC sold 105,250 shares for an estimated $688,335

JAMES E CLINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $299,708 .

. SCOTT MICHAEL RAJESKI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,191 shares for an estimated $184,971 .

. OLIVER C. GLOE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 13,500 shares for an estimated $82,350

$SWIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $SWIM stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SWIM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SWIM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Full Release



LATHAM, N.Y., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that management will attend the following investor conferences:







On June 3, 2025, Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the Stifel 2025 Cross Sector Insight Conference. This event will take place at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA.



On June 4, 2025, Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Daley, Vice President – Finance, will host a fireside chat at 2:35pm ET at the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. This event will take place at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY. Latham’s management team will also host investor meetings throughout the day.



On June 5, 2025, Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, and Joshua Rickaby, Fiberglass Sales – Sand States, will deliver a presentation at 8:40am CT at William Blair’s 45



th



Annual Growth Stock Conference. This event will take place at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, IL. Interested parties can access the live webcast, archived replay, and the accompanying investor presentation by visiting



https://ir.lathampool.com/



under the “Events & Presentations” section. Latham’s management team will also host investor meetings throughout the day.













About Latham Group, Inc.







Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,850 employees across around 30 locations.







