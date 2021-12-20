Latham Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SWIM

In trading on Monday, shares of Latham Group Inc (Symbol: SWIM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.39, changing hands as low as $21.00 per share. Latham Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWIM's low point in its 52 week range is $12.69 per share, with $34.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.50.

