Latest U.S. Travel Rules And Restrictions: New Covid-19 U.S. Entry Requirements Start Today

Here’s the latest on travel to and from the United States, including quarantine requirements, testing and rules for foreign countries. We’ll update this page with information as we get it.

What Covid-19 Test Can I Take To Get Into The U.S.?

With such a narrow window for taking a test and receiving results, travelers’ testing options for returning to the U.S. have been dramatically curtailed. So which tests can you take to ensure you will be allowed to board your flight?

The CDC permits results from two types of test: NAAT (e.g. a PCR test) and antigen.

PCR tests are typically sent to a lab for processing, and it can take up to several days to receive results. This timeline is less likely to work when you have a one-calendar day window to get tested AND get results before boarding your plane.

A better option is an antigen test, which can return results in 15-30 minutes. However, not all antigen tests pass muster with the CDC order.

The CDC says that a qualifying antigen test “must include a telehealth service affiliated with the manufacturer of the test that provides real-time supervision remotely through an audio and video connection.” In other words, you need to get someone to watch you take your test in order for it to be accepted.

Most over-the-counter antigen tests won’t work for this purpose; you need to buy a particular type of test such as a BinaxNow Home Test or Qured’s rapid tests.

If you find yourself in a foreign country and you haven’t brought a qualifying test with you on your trip, you will have to get a test that’s authorized for use by the relevant authority in the country you’re taking the test.

Whether a test qualifies will vary by country, and the cost will too; in some cases you may be able to take one at the airport before you fly. You might be able to get one at a local pharmacy. If possible, research your destination before you leave the U.S to make sure you can get a test in a timeframe that works.

The New U.S. Covid-19 Entry Requirements Kick In Today

On Monday at 12:01 ET, the U.S. started enforcing the stricter Covid-19 testing rules for travelers coming to the U.S. A recap:

All travelers, whether they’re vaccinated or not, must present a negative Covid-19 test to their airline before traveling to the U.S. The test must be taken no more than one calendar day before your flight.

The test must be either PCR or antigen. You can use a self-test, but it must adhere to the CDC’s stringent guidelines.

Given the tight deadline to get tested AND receive your results, an antigen test is generally preferable to a PCR test. PCR test results can take days, whereas antigen test results can take minutes to get your results.

If you travel abroad from the U.S. and forget to pack an antigen test for your trip home, things may get a little tricky for you. Not all countries sell over-the-counter antigen tests, some tests may not meet all the requirements set out by the CDC, and you may have to book an appointment to get one professionally conducted. This is especially true if you are traveling on a Monday or the day after a holiday as services may be limited on Sundays and holidays.

It’s Confirmed: Biden Tightens Covid Testing Restrictions For Travelers Entering the U.S.

On Thursday, the Biden Administration said that all travelers aged 2 and over flying to the U.S. would need to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within a day before their flight.

Unlike the previous requirements, which allowed for a longer timetable for vaccinated travelers, this new requirement will treat all passengers the same, regardless of vaccination status. As is currently the case, either a PCR or antigen test will be accepted as proof of being negative for Covid-19.

The test requirements include taking it within one calendar day and is not limited to within 24 hours of your departure. This means that passengers will be able to take their test at any time during the day before their flight, no matter what time their flight departs.

There are no new quarantine restrictions at this time.

Report: Biden Administration to Require Stricter Testing Requirements For Travelers to U.S.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported the Biden administration is planning to roll out stricter Covid-19 test requirements for travelers entering the U.S.

The new rules, which could be announced as soon as Thursday, will require all visitors to get a Covid test one day before boarding their flight.

Currently, anyone age 2 and older entering the United States must get a Covid-19 test within three days of their departure, or show proof that they’ve recovered from Covid-19 within the previous 90 days.

The requirements vary depending on your vaccination status:

If fully vaccinated , you must get tested within three days of your departure for the U.S.

, you must get tested within three days of your departure for the U.S. If not fully vaccinated, you must get a Covid test no more than ONE day before your departure to the U.S.

If you’re visiting the U.S. and you’re not a U.S. citizen or resident, you can’t travel to the U.S. if you’re unvaccinated, with extremely limited exceptions.

The Biden administration is also considering implementing a 7-day self-quarantine for all visitors, including U.S. citizens and permanent residents, according to the Post report.

U.S. to Expand Covid Surveillance Program at 4 Major U.S. Airports

On Tuesday, top U.S. health officials announced they would expand Covid testing for specific international arrivals at four major U.S. airports to better identify travelers with Covid-19

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport

San Francisco International Airport

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced it had recorded its first case of the Omicron variant. A person in California tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a trip to South Africa on Nov. 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Japan Latest Country to Close Its Borders to Foreign Travelers

On Monday, Japan became the latest country to ban foreign non-citizen travelers from entering, joining Israel and Morocco. The new restrictions kicked in on Nov. 30.

The ban includes students on educational travel. If you’re one of the few foreign travelers who’s permitted to enter Japan, you must quarantine for 14 days in a hotel, at home or at a private residence, subject to approval from the Japanese government.

Read more: Best Pandemic Travel Insurance

Travel Restricted from 8 African Countries Starting Nov. 29

In response to the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the Biden administration announced that starting on Nov. 29, it would restrict travel from eight African countries:

Botswana

Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland)

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

South Africa

You won’t be able to enter the U.S. if you’ve been in any of these countries within the previous 14 days before you attempt to enter the U.S. The order doesn’t have an end date.

The travel ban doesn’t apply if you’re a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or fall into certain categories, including:

You’re a noncitizen U.S. national

You’re married to a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

You’re a parent, legal guardian or sibling of a U.S. citizen or permanent resident who is unmarried and under 21 years of age

If you travel from one of these countries to the U.S., you’ll be subject to the rules of the CDC order as outlined by the Biden Administration:

If you’re a U.S. citizen or resident and you’re fully vaccinated (defined here by the CDC), you’ll need to provide proof of vaccination before boarding your plane. Some airlines may require proof of vaccination AND a negative Covid-19 test. You should check with your airline or departure airport to learn their policies.

If you aren’t fully vaccinated, you’ll need to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 viral test, or documentation showing you have recovered from Covid-19. This applies for any traveler aged over 2.

What Counts as Proof of Vaccination for Travel?

If you’re fully vaccinated, you must provide proof of vaccination for travel. This proof must tick the following boxes:

It’s issued by an official source (e.g. the CDC)

It shows your name and date of birth

It shows the vaccine you received, and the date(s) for all the doses you received

Acceptable forms of proof include:

A paper vaccination certificate

A printout of a Covid-19 vaccination record

A vaccination certificate with a QR code

A digital pass via a smartphone app (e.g. the EU’s digital Covid certificate)

A digital photo of a vaccination card or record

A downloaded version of a vaccination card or record from an official source

A mobile phone app without a QR code

Only certain vaccines are accepted for entry into the U.S. These are:

AstraZeneca

BIBP/Sinopharm

Covaxin

Covishield

Janssen/Johnson & Johnson

Moderna

Pfizer/BioNTech

Sinovac

Do I Need To Get a Covid Test Before I Enter the United States?

Yes. All passengers aged 2 and over are required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test to their airline taken within one day of the departure of their flight to the United States.

If you recently recovered from Covid-19, you can travel with documentation proving your recovery (the CDC gives the example of a positive Covid-19 viral test received no more than 90 days before your flight back to the U.S., plus a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or public health official declaring it’s safe for you to travel.)

Unlike the previous requirements which allowed for a longer testing timetable for vaccinated travelers, this new requirement will treat all passengers the same, regardless of vaccination or citizenship status.

It’s important to note that the test requirements include taking it within one calendar day and is not limited to within 24 hours of your departure. This means that you’ll be able to take your test at any time during the day before your flight, no matter what time your flight departs.

Either a PCR or antigen test will be accepted as proof of being negative for Covid-19. The CDC requires the test to be “authorized for use by the relevant national authority for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in the country where the test is administered”.

This may mean an over-the-counter at-home test bought in a foreign country won’t qualify. It may also mean that you have to get an antigen test in person, conducted by a licensed professional.

If you take your test within one calendar day but outside a 24-hour window before your flight, it may be prudent to have a copy of the regulations handy to show to airport personnel.

If you test positive for Covid-19, you won’t be able to board a flight to the U.S.

Should I Get Travel Insurance?

Travel insurance can be a valuable safety net in any year, but especially when travel uncertainties are high. With travel rules changing daily across the globe because of the Omicron variant, you can protect your trip investment with the right travel insurance.

Standard trip cancellation insurance can reimburse you 100% of your non-refundable trip costs for many common problems such as illness, injury, family emergencies and hurricanes.

But when Covid has the potential to cause additional hurdles, consider “cancel for any reason” travel insurance. This upgrade allows you to cancel the trip for a reason not listed under standard trip cancellation and receive partial reimbursement, usually 75% of trip costs.

For example, you could make a claim under “cancel for any reason” coverage because of a border closing or because you don’t want to do a mandatory quarantine upon arrival. Or maybe you don’t like the Covid testing requirements of your destination, or you simply think it’s the wrong time to be traveling.

“Cancel for any reason” insurance generally adds an average of 50% to your travel insurance cost and must be purchased within two to three weeks of your initial trip deposit (deadlines depend on the plan), so don’t miss the purchase window if you’re interested in buying it.

If you’re buying travel insurance, it’s also wise to make sure your plan includes Covid-related medical coverage. Even if you’re fully vaccinated, travel medical insurance within a plan can pick up medical costs—up to the policy limits—no matter where you are in the world. Look for at least $150,000 in medical coverage per person in a pandemic travel insurance plan.

With a combination of travel medical insurance and a “cancel for any reason” upgrade, you can be armed with broad protection and better enjoy your trip.

