News & Insights

Personal Finance

Latest Trends in Direct Lending

August 20, 2024 — 03:48 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Latest Trends in Direct Lending

Direct lending, once a niche market for companies with lower credit ratings, has expanded into a powerful alternative for both middle-market and large-cap firms, managing nearly $1.7 trillion by mid-2023. 

 

This growth has been fueled by private credit’s ability to offer flexible, borrower-friendly terms, even in billion-dollar deals traditionally dominated by banks. Banks, recognizing this trend, are now entering the direct lending space themselves, fostering competition that benefits borrowers with better pricing and more tailored financing solutions.

 

 As direct lending continues to grow, it's poised to play an increasingly vital role in funding mergers, acquisitions, and other corporate transactions, especially as the market prepares for potential interest rate changes later in 2024.

Finsum: It’s worth monitoring banks direct involvement in direct lending, because this could change the evolution of the industry. 

  • direct lending
  • private credit
  • banks

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.