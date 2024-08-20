Latest Trends in Direct Lending

Direct lending, once a niche market for companies with lower credit ratings, has expanded into a powerful alternative for both middle-market and large-cap firms, managing nearly $1.7 trillion by mid-2023.

This growth has been fueled by private credit’s ability to offer flexible, borrower-friendly terms, even in billion-dollar deals traditionally dominated by banks. Banks, recognizing this trend, are now entering the direct lending space themselves, fostering competition that benefits borrowers with better pricing and more tailored financing solutions.

As direct lending continues to grow, it's poised to play an increasingly vital role in funding mergers, acquisitions, and other corporate transactions, especially as the market prepares for potential interest rate changes later in 2024.

Finsum: It’s worth monitoring banks direct involvement in direct lending, because this could change the evolution of the industry.

direct lending

private credit

banks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.