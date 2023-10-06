Latest Tax Scheme Targets Wealthy Filers — How To Keep Yourself Safe When Claiming Deductions

The IRS cautioned taxpayers, particularly high-income filers, to look out for a new tax scheme involving promotions for “exaggerated” art donation deductions.

These scams use direct solicitation to promise values of art much higher than they actually are. Scammers typically target high-income earners and persuade them to purchase the art, wait to donate the art and then take an inaccurate deduction for the donated art.

“This is another example where people should be careful when it comes to aggressive marketing and promotions,” said IRS commissioner Danny Werfel. “There are legitimate ways to claim an art donation, but taxpayers should be careful to understand the rules and watch out for inflated values or questionable appraisals.”

Here’s how the scam works, according to the IRS.

Promoters encourage taxpayers to buy various types of art, typically at a “discounted” price, which may include additional services, such as storage, shipping and arranging the appraisal and donation of the art. The scammer promises the artwork is worth much more than the purchase price.

Purchases are encouraged to donate the art after waiting at least one year and then to claim a tax deduction for an inflated fair market value. Scammers may also suggest donating art annually and allowing them to purchase a quantity of art that promises a specific deductible amount. They may also arrange for certain charities to take the donations.

The IRS says to watch out for these red flags:

Look out for aggressive promotions.

Be wary of buying multiple works by the same artists with little to no market value outside of what the promoter may be advertising.

Promoters may use specific appraisers for participants, but the IRS says they often fail to describe the art accurately.

You can report fraud related to art donation deductions by filling out Form 14242 and reporting it to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484.

