Latest Stimulus Offering: $50 or More Off Your Internet Bill
The Federal Communication Commission has launched a program that gives a stipend of $50 or more to qualifying households toward their internet bill, aimed at helping offsetting the cost of high-speed internet service during the ongoing pandemic. The $3.2 billion emergency program is part of the $900 billion pandemic relief package passed back in December.
"Work, education, healthcare, and more have all migrated online," Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. "As a result, it’s more apparent than ever before that broadband is no longer nice-to-have, it’s need-to-have, for everyone, everywhere."
Who is Eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit?
The core benefit is up to a $50 per month discount on broadband service and associated equipment rentals. That rises to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer (with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50) is also available.
The program is available to, among others:
- Homes that already participate in pandemic or low-income relief programs such as Medicaid
- Households with children receiving free or reduced-cost meals at school
- Households that had a "substantial loss of income" since Feb. 29, 2020
More detail on qualifying is available at https://getemergencybroadband.org/do-i-qualify/. More than 800 internet service providers are participating including, Charter, Comcast, Charter, and T-Mobile, according to the FCC.
How to Apply
There are three ways for eligible households to apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program:
- Contact your preferred internet service provider directly to learn about their application process.
- Go to GetEmergencyBroadband.org to apply online and to find providers.
- Call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application.
But Move Quickly
In addition to having restrictions on who qualifies for the benefit, the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is, literally, a limited-time offer. The program will end when the fund runs out of money, or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID-19 health emergency, whichever comes first.
