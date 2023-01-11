Latest Czech CPI data not speaking in favour of further rate rise -Czeck cenbank board member

PRAGUE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Data showing a slight easing in inflation in the Czech Republic in December does not back chances of a further interest rate increase, central bank board member Oldrich Dedek, who has been a backer of rate stability, said on Wednesday.

"The inflation data that we have certainly does not speak in favour of the scenario of another rate increase," Dedek said on Czech Television, adding developments were in line with the bank's forecasts showing inflation pressures were peaking.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Chris Reese)

