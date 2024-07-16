The Latest Analyst Ratings For Zscaler

33 analysts have shared their evaluations of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 16 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 8 13 6 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $227.64, a high estimate of $290.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.85%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zscaler. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Maintains Neutral $220.00 $220.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $200.00 $200.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $208.00 $208.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $230.00 $205.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Strong Buy $290.00 $290.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $240.00 $270.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $220.00 $260.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $210.00 $250.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $180.00 $225.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $210.00 $205.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $230.00 $215.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Neutral $205.00 $200.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $260.00 $290.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $200.00 $230.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $210.00 $275.00 Gray Powell BTIG Lowers Buy $220.00 $258.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $270.00 $280.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Buy $220.00 $240.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $208.00 $192.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Strong Buy $290.00 $290.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $192.00 $255.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $270.00 $300.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $182.00 $275.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Announces Neutral $190.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $202.00 $214.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $260.00 $265.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $205.00 $240.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Buy $240.00 $310.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Buy $220.00 $270.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Announces Overweight $220.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zscaler. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Zscaler compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Zscaler's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Zscaler Better

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Understanding the Numbers: Zscaler's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Zscaler's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 32.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zscaler's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zscaler's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zscaler's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Zscaler's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.13.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

