The Latest Analyst Ratings For Zoetis

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $213.75, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.77% from the previous average price target of $198.33.

The standing of Zoetis among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $195.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $225.00 $220.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $200.00 $180.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Announces Buy $220.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zoetis. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Zoetis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Zoetis's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Zoetis's Background

Zoetis sells anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, and other health products for animals. The firm earns roughly 35% of total revenue from production animals (cattle, pigs, poultry, and so on), and nearly 65% from companion animal (dogs, horses, cats) products. Its us business is skewed even more heavily toward companion animals, while its international business is slightly skewed toward production animals. The firm has the largest market share in the industry and was previously Pfizer's animal health unit.

Understanding the Numbers: Zoetis's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zoetis's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Zoetis's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.43% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zoetis's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zoetis's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Zoetis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

